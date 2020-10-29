‘Saved By The Bell’ Fans Demand Return Of Screech After Lark Voorhies Is Announced For Appearance In Reboot

Fans think it's unfair that Dustin Diamond's character won't return for the Peacock revival of the '90s sitcom.

Saved By The Bell fans are reacting to the news that Lark Voorhies will return for the revival of the teen TV sitcom.

In a new Instagram post shared by the Peacock streaming network, Lark, who played Lisa Turtle on the original NBC comedy, was pictured sitting at a desk. The 46-year-old actress wore a hot pink blazer as she sat amid an array of fashion design sketches.

In the caption to the post, the network announced that Lark will be making a ” special appearance ” on the reboot of the series.

A description for Lark’s return to the series noted that when the show picks up, her character Lisa is “thriving with a successful career in fashion,” Entertainment Weekly reported. Her invite to participate in the new series was announced nearly nine months after she told the Dr. Oz Show that she was “hurt” that she wasn’t originally asked to reprise her role in the buzzy revival.

The cast of the Saved By the Bell revival also includes original stars Mario Lopez (AC Slater), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), and Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski). With Lark now on board, it’s no surprise that viewers took to social media to ask if their former co-star Dustin Diamond will make a return as Screech — or if the Screech character will even be mentioned on the Peacock reboot.

“Welcome Back!!!” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Now If We Can Get Screech Back….. We Need To Squash That Mess From The Past.”

“Oh so they just hate Dustin,” another tweeted. “I mean I get it but Screech is the only one who’s on EVERY SBTB show from beginning to end (even The New Class).”

“[Mark-Paul Gosselaar] f the SBTB reboot doesn’t include Screech, then it confirms that you and the rest of the cast are heartless a**holes. It’s time to step out of your comfort zone Zack and be brave,” a third viewer added.

“I’m the only elder millennial not interested in the Saved by the Bell reboot,” another wrote. “The trailer did nothing for me and no shade (I know he’s a mess in real life) SBTB isn’t the same without Screech.”

Fans know that Dustin famously burnt a bridge with his castmates when he published a tell-all Behind the Bell, which detailed the cast’s alleged hookups and rampant drug and alcohol use.

In a 2014 interview with The Associated Press, Dustin claimed he was betrayed by the ghostwriter who turned his book into a dirty tell-all. He also admitted he hadn’t seen his former co-stars since he was 16-years-old.

“That’s a hefty amount of time to traverse in growth,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of stuff since I was 16. I made a lot of growth changes.”