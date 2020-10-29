Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Curves In Red & Yellow Gradient Two-Piece: ‘Tequila Sunrise’

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat to the max in a sultry Instagram share on Wednesday evening. The model took to her feed to share a few photos of herself rocking a red and yellow gradient two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer assets as she hung out at a beach bar.

The photos showed Lauren sitting at a counter in the sand beside what looked to be a few rows of lounge cushions in Tulum Beach, according to the post’s geotag. A few huts with thatched roofs could be seen in the background, as well as some tall palm trees and vibrant green bushes. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over the babe and highlighted her fair skin.

Lauren’s look featured a halter neck top with strings crossed in front of her neck. The upper half of the bra was a dark gold color that faded into orange and red. The cups rested on the outer sides of her chest and pushed her ample cleavage out at the center, as well as her sideboob.

The influencer’s muscular tummy was on show between the top and an even tinier high-cut thong in a deeper red shade. Small chain strings tied up high above her hips and clung to her hourglass figure, while the front covered only what was necessary. Her lean legs were completely exposed.

Lauren added a handful of accessories to the ensemble, including layered gold necklaces, a few bracelets, rings, and a pair of gold hoops. Her blond locks were styled in loose waves that blew gently in the breeze.

In the first image, Lauren stood with her legs together as she tugged on one string and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. She stared at the camera with a sultry gaze. The second image captured the fitness guru leaning on the counter with her hip out to show off her curvy booty. She pressed her arms against her chest and pursed her lips.

The post received more than 23,000 likes and just over 540 comments in under a day as people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Omg I’m so obsessed,” one fan wrote.

“Ooooh I love that second one,” another user added.

“Impossible not to fall in love with you baby!” a third person penned with heart-eye emoji.

Lauren’s followers know that she can slay any ensemble. In another share, the babe wore a blue strappy lingerie set, which viewers loved.