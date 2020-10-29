Kara Del Toro Poses Nude While Soaking Up Some Sun

Model Kara Del Toro has a sharp sense of style, and she regularly shares content online that shows her looking chic and stylish. On Thursday, she turned up the heat when she shared a series of pictures on Instagram that saw her choosing to go without clothing while she soaked up some sun completely nude.

Kara’s update consisted of two photos that saw her posing on a lounge chair on a patio. The cushion on the chair was covered with a striped blue-and-white fabric, and her tan skin popped against the bright colors. The patio that was surrounded by a black iron fence. A canopy covered part of the area and bright pink blooms were in the forefront of the images.

The only thing Kara wore was a gold chain necklace.

In the first frame, Kara sat on the foot of the chair. The camera captured her from a side view with one leg folded beside her. She held a white coffee cup in front of her breasts, and the angle of her other leg covered up her lower body keeping the photo safe for the photo-sharing site. The pose still flashed a bit of side boob and underboob. Kara held her free hand on the back of her head while she arched her back and flaunted her flat tummy and ample chest.

Kara reclined on her side in the second snapshot. She looked away from the lens as she rested her head in one hand. Like in the first picture, she positioned the cup in front of her breast. With one leg folded over the other one, she showcased her toned thighs and her round derrière. The pose also put her flat abs on display.

The post was a hit among her followers, with more than 20,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of admirers gushed over the sultry snaps.

“You take my breath away,” quipped one Instagram user, adding several flame emoji.

“Wow can u get any hotter?” wrote a second fan.

“Wow lovely photos looking so beautiful,” a third admirer commented with a heart-eye smily face emoji.

“If there were such a thing as a Godess [sic], she would look like you Kara,” a fourth follower commented.

Kara certainly has a body that she can be proud of. Last month, she shared a couple of photos that saw her rocking a tiny black bikini that left little to the imagination. The images saw her emerging from the ocean with a seductive expression on her face while the sun set in the background.