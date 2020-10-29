Yaslen Clemente Shines In Pink Satin Bikini For Sizzling New Video

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente updated her Instagram account on Wednesday, October 28 with a revealing new video of herself, which left thousands of social media users stunned.

For the footage, which featured a sparkly filter, the 23-year-old fitness trainer was recorded in a pink room with a marble desk and a white couch. Yaslen easily stole the show as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera and switched between a number of sexy movements.

The video displayed the model as she stood up straight with her body facing the camera while she swung her hips. She then sat down, put her sunglasses on, adjusted her locks, and put her feet up on the table. In another part of the clip, she stood up, twirled around, and propped her backside out. The clip was paired to a remixed Rihanna song by Party Tyme Karaoke.

Her shoulder-length, highlighted locks were styled in natural-looking waves — a hairstyle she frequently rocks.

Yaslen wore a skimpy, light pink bikini that looked to be made out of satin. The top tied around her neck and back, tightly hugging her busty chest as it revealed a massive view of cleavage. She paired the number with matching, scanty thong bottoms that showcased her bodacious booty. The briefs’ high-rise sides further accentuated her curvy hips and flat midriff.

She completed the look with a sheer holographic jacket, and a pair of white pumps. The model accessorized with sunglasses, and a choker necklace.

Yaslen stated in the post’s caption that her bathing suit was designed by her own swimwear brand, Bikinis By Yas. She also asked her followers if they were a fan of the set.

The reel has garnered more than 19,000 likes and 124,000 views since going live less than one day ago, demonstrating to be a big hit with social media users. Furthermore, hundreds of fans showered Yaslen with compliments in the comments section on her figure, her good looks, and her scanty ensemble.

“Get ittttt, boss babe,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a single heart-eyes emoji to the compliment.

“Yes you’re very cute, and absolutely astonishing,” a second fan chimed in, filling their comment with red-heart emoji.

“My princess, beautiful Yaslen. You are my treasure, my life, my love,” gushed a third, smitten admirer.

“That’s a gorgeous bikini and you look fantastic in it,” a fourth individual asserted.

The beauty shared yet another jaw-dropping post with Instagram yesterday. That content displayed her in a tiny thong and a tie-dye crop top as she cooked a meal.