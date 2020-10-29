Olivia Culpo Stuns In A Tiny White Bikini On Vacation

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Olivia Culpo has shared a hot new photo to her Instagram timeline. The 28-year-old is currently enjoying a vacation across the border, which has prompted her to flood her feed with all kinds of revealing swimsuit posts. On October 29, Olivia showed off her incredible body by posing in just a tiny white bikini, while leaning up against a table.

The full-body shot was quite revealing, showing off a good amount of cleavage, her super toned tummy, and a decent amount of leg. The traditional swimsuit featured a stringy top and high-rise bottoms. Olivia wore a simple thin gold chain in the picture, as she didn’t need to add much to the already perfect look. She wore her brunette locks down which were swept to her sides in loose waves. Her new signature bangs were on display, a dramatic hairstyle she revealed to her 4.7 million followers last week.

Matching the outfit was a white headband scarf which stuck out just around the crown of her head, and then disappeared behind her tresses. Olivia stared straight into the camera with a stoic look on her face, posing like the professional model she is. Her super-toned tummy was definitely the star of the show, as Olivia is known for her enviable abs.

The post instantly got attention from her millions of followers, and her fans began showing their love for the photo with double taps. In under an hour, the image had over 70,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Dozens upon dozens of emoji were left below the steamy new photo, which ranged from the fire symbol to the heart-eyed smiley face. Fans who could find the words left their sentiments below the sexy pic.

“Vacation looks GORGEOUS on you,” one user wrote.

“Amazingly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous,” a second added.

“Seriously the angle queen,” another said of her model pose.

Olivia got just as much applause yesterday when she wore a dramatic green bathing suit with a matching flowy coverup. The white and green polka-dotted ensemble was over-the-top in the best way, as Oliva showed if off laying on a chaise lounge and posing with a large Fendi summer tote. She noted she had just gotten to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and celebrated by rocking her best looking swimwear. Olivia also got playful in the post, by sharing a second image where she knelt on her knees, with the camera pointed up at her from below, giving quite the vantage point. The hot pic brought in over 100,000 likes from adoring fans.