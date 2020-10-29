LeBron James Listed Among Most Influential Celebrities In 2020 Election

LeBron James has been listed as one of the most influential celebrities in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new survey shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

Conducted by Whitman Insight Strategies and MRC Data in partnership with DISQO, the study looked at the entertainment world and its political influence among 1,103 potential voters.

According to the study’s results, the athlete is considered to be one of the most trusted voices on political and social issues among the general population — along with Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson, and other celebrities. The Los Angeles Lakers star is also cited for having the most credible opinion among Black citizens.

In particular, 36 percent of those interviewed think James has done the most as far as bringing awareness ahead of the elections. Swift came in second place with 13 percent, followed by Johnson (9 percent) and Winfrey (6 percent). Colin Kaepernick, Beyoncé, and Cardi B all tied at 5 percent.

When it comes to the most credible opinion on social issues among the general population, the first place is taken by Hanks, at 49 percent. James comes in at No. 4 (32 percent), behind Johnson (45 percent), and Winfrey (38 percent).

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

As far as Gen Z voters, the top trusted opinions come from actress Zendaya (59 percent), Beyoncé (56 percent), Johnson (51 percent), James (43 percent), Winfrey (40 percent), and John Legend (40 percent).

Black Americans, meanwhile, trust James the most, with 67 percent of the people interviewed citing him in the survey. The athlete is then followed by Winfrey (55 percent), Kaepernick (54 percent), and Legend (53 percent).

Given James’ recent work off the court, the results shouldn’t come as a big surprise. As reported by The Inquisitr, the basketball star has committed to fighting political misinformation in the Black community through his voting rights organization, More Than a Vote.

“It’s simple. We believe that Black people, our community, we’ve been pushed away from our civic duty. We’ve been fed misinformation for many years,” he said in a recent New York Times interview.

“And I’m in a position where I can educate people and, through More Than a Vote, educate people on how important this movement is, and how important their civic duty is. Not only to empower themselves, but to give back to their community as well.”

Earlier this year, the athlete-turned-activist also partnered with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to pay off the debt of Florida felons so they can vote in the upcoming elections, as The Inquisitr reported.