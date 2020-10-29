Cindy Prado Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Butterfly Print Mini Dress

On Thursday, October 29, American model Cindy Prado shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 28-year-old struck a variety of poses outside in front of a white building. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Miami, Florida.

Cindy sizzled in a black mini dress adorned with a colorful butterfly pattern from the clothing retailer White Fox Boutique. The figure-hugging garment accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. She piled on the accessories, wearing a pair of sunglasses with a delicate gold chain, earrings, layered necklaces, numerous rings, bracelets, and a black bag over her shoulder. The blond bombshell also wore her honey-colored hair down in slightly tousled waves.

In the first image, Cindy stood with her legs spread and her hands on her waist. She looked toward the camera, parting her full lips. The following photo consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her dress.

The third picture showed her tilting her head with a serious expression on her face. For the fourth snap, Cindy faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens. The fifth photo showed her placing one of her hands on her purse and the other on her waist.

Cindy turned away from the camera once again and raked her fingers through her hair in the sixth snap. She showed off her curvaceous side profile for the seventh photo. In the final shot, she posed in a way that looked as though she was walking toward the photographer.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for White Fox Boutique by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of Cindy’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Stunning pics of a beautiful woman,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Cindy is perfection,” added a different devotee.

“So beautiful,” remarked another admirer.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Cindy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.