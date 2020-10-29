Paula Manzanal Sizzles In A Purple Bikini On Instagram

On Thursday, October 29, Peruvian model Paula Manzanal took to her Instagram page and shared a very sexy picture to mesmerize her followers.

In the snapshot, Paula rocked a purple bikini which had pink, blue, and green floral design printed over it. It consisted of a tiny top with thin straps that tied behind her neck. The risqué garment included a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. She teamed the top with matching bottoms through which she flaunted her toned legs.

Paula wore her blond tresses in waves, swept her locks to the left side, and let them fall over her right shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of gold stud earrings and a dainty bracelet in one of her wrists.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Ibiza, Spain. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. A swimming pool, some plants, and a wall could be seen in the background.

Paula posed on all fours with her hands and knees on the ground — a move which put her cleavage front and center. She tilted her face and gazed straight at the camera. The hottie parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Paula said hello to her fans. Within less than an hour of going live, the snapshot amassed close to 10,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Paula’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 250 messages in which they complimented her perfect physique and her pretty facial features.

“I swear you’re the sexiest woman alive!!!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow!!! You’re incredibly beautiful. I love you so much, babe,” chimed in another user.

“Top notch beauty and elegance!! I can’t even,” a third admirer remarked, adding a kiss emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely amazing, Paula. Have a happy and wonderful Thursday. I hope you have fun,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “queen,” “Mamacita,” and “perfect,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Vicky Aisha, Tefi Valenzuela, and Nina Serebrova.

Paula rarely fails to wow her legions of admirers with her racy pictures. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on October 23, she shared another sultry pic in which she could be seen wearing a light yellow bikini that perfectly accentuated her slender body and curves. The ensemble put a glimpse of her cleavage on full display while also showcasing her flawless décolletage. To date, the post has accrued more than 47,000 likes.