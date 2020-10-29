Brit Manuela Brings The Heat In Semi-Sheer Lace Lingerie In Sunkissed Snaps

Brit put her gym-honed physique on display in the racy look.

Brit Manuela brought some heat to her Instagram page on Thursday with a set of sunkissed snaps in which she showed some serious skin.

The fitness model went full bombshell in the tantalizing duo of photos, stripping down to nothing more than a set of black lace lingerie from BooHoo that left very little to the imagination. Her look included a sexy balconette bra with semi-sheer cups that had an intricate floral design embroidered in them. Her ample chest was left well on display thanks to the garment’s deep neckline, making for a scandalous display of cleavage that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The piece also featured a thick lace band and underwire lining that further emphasized the busty display.

Brit teamed her bra with a pair of matching lace panties that took her look to the next level. The lingerie covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her sculpted thighs and killer curves almost completely exposed for her followers to admire. It had a flirty scalloped trim along its waistband that drew eyes toward her flat tummy and chiseled abs, while its thick straps helped to accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

The brunette bombshell posed in the middle of an open doorway in the set of snaps, which led to a gorgeous room that was painted a bold, emerald green color. The sunlight spilled over her in a stunning fashion, illuminating her phenomenal physique entirely as she worked the camera. A mirror could be seen on the opposite side of the room, offering keen-eyed fans a glimpse at Brit’s round booty, left bare due to her lingerie’s cheeky style.

Brit accessorized her barley there ensemble with a stack of chunky gold necklaces that glistened underneath the bright sun. A pair of thick hoop earrings also peeked out from underneath her long tresses.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the skin-baring new image on Brit’s feed with love. It has racked up nearly 22,000 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Wow that body,” one person wrote.

“Golden goddess,” quipped another fan.

“Excuse me while I pick my jaw back up,” a third follower remarked.

“Most beautiful model in the world,” declared a fourth admirer.

Brit has been entertaining her followers with a number of skin-baring snaps lately. She recently sent pulses racing when she showed off her flawless figure in a minuscule leopard-print bikini. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 37,000 likes and 456 comments to date.