Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim’s Lavish Private Island Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian is facing intense backlash for a lavish party that she threw on a private island with dozens of friends and family members despite broad advice to avoid gathering in large groups or traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian came to her sister’s defense, saying that the event was as safe as possible, as Page Six reported.

Khloe is set to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, and the outlet revealed a sneak peek of her interview.

“I haven’t heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town. I don’t really know the extent of it,” Khloé said. “But this year is a frustrating year. I get it. I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody. But also it’s her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing.”

She also defended the vacation by saying that it provided money for the staff that works on the Tetiaroa Atoll in Tahiti and that many of them expressed that they were grateful for it.

“So many people said that we were their first party of guests that they’ve had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills,” she said.

Khloe also explained that the group took precautions to ensure that they weren’t sick with the coronavirus or spreading it to the people they were traveling with.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

As US Magazine further reported, Khloe said that she didn’t know about the details of the surprise trip until she was already on the plane. She was simply told to pack three nice outfits and to prepare for several days away.

She added that she wanted Kim to focus on how wonderful the trip was for everyone rather than the negative press that the event was getting.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the lavish trip reportedly cost around $1 million, part of which when to hiring a Boeing 777 to fly out 30 individuals, including all of Kim’s immediate family. One on the island, they stayed in villas that go for $20,000 per night minimum.

Once Kim revealed the big bash on her social media, she was met with backlash from those who called her selfish and out of touch for risking her family’s health and the health of those who were around them. others lamented that many are simply struggling to get by during the pandemic.