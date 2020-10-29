Holly Sonders Looks Smoking Hot In Minuscule Metallic Bikini & Strappy High Heels

When it comes to flaunting her fabulous physique on social media, former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders is a pro. On Thursday, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a metallic gray string bikini that left little to the imagination.

Holly’s voluptuous chest filled out the tiny, triangle-shaped cups on the top of the swimsuit. The bottoms to the barely there number amounted to little more than a piece of fabric between her legs and thin straps that were tied around her hips. The front of the bottoms had a low cut, and she wore the straps pulled high on her waist.

The popular influencer also sported a pair of black heels that featured thick straps that wrapped around her feet and ankles.

Holly added some bling to her revealing outfit with a sparkly belly piercing and a large pair of hoop earrings.

The photo was taken outside, and it was geotagged in Las Vegas, Nevada. The camera captured Holly on what appeared to be a rooftop. A concrete wall was behind her and a door to a business was also visible. Part a clear sky was visible, suggesting it was a pleasant day to be outside.

The buxom brunette faced the lens. She looked off to one side with a sultry expression on her face. The wind blew through her hair as she tugged seductively on one side of her bikini bottoms. The sunshine hit her skin, highlighting her toned body — especially her long, lean legs and the sexy curve of her booty. Holly arched her back and held her free hand behind her head, showcasing her chiseled abs and hourglass shape. The pose also showcased her bosom and her toned arms.

In the caption, Holly asked her followers for supplement suggestions.

Some of her followers gave her suggestions, but most of the comments section came from loyal admirers who took a moment to gush over how hot she looked in the tiny bikini.

“That is perfection at its finest,” one fan responded with a flame emoji.

“Whatever your doing keep doing it,” quipped a second follower.

“Gorgeous,” a third Instagram user wrote, adding a kiss emoji.

“Always amazing,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the month, Holly showcased her incredible body in an insanely short metallic miniskirt that put her long pins on display. She paired the number with a skintight latex bodysuit that emphasized her voluptuous chest. She completed the look with a pair of clear high heeled sandals.