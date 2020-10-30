Prince Harry & Prince William’s Rift Can Only Be Healed By ‘Tragedy,’ Royal Commentator Says

Insiders are claiming that Prince William and Prince Harry will likely not mend their rift for a while. In fact, royal commentator Ingrid Seward has stated that she believed it will take some sort of “tragedy,” such as a divorce for one of the dukes, for the two to start speaking again.

According to The Daily Mail, the commentator made the comments on the “Pod Save the Queen” podcast during a discussion over Prince Harry’s fallout with the rest of the Windsors following his decision to step down from royal duties and decamp to the California enclave of Montecito, Santa Barbara.

The royal reporter claimed that Prince Harry’s relationship with his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, had likely suffered the worst from the move. Seward claimed that Prince Philip has been “appalled” by the Sussexes’ actions and sees their decision as a “dereliction of duty.”

However, she noted that the bond is not much better with Prince William.

“I rather doubt that they will ever get back to how they used to be. I really don’t think so. I think that’s probably a broken relationship.”

The reporter added that she believed that it would take an “awful tragedy” to bring the two together once more. One of the examples given was if one of the princes were to get a divorce.

“I think perhaps if something happened to Catherine or Meghan, the boys would be together again. But as long as their ladies are there and their families are there…” she said.

“If there was an awful tragedy it would bring them together, but otherwise I don’t think that relationship will be mended,” Seward added.

However, she warned that this was just her opinion and not based on any rumors she had heard.

“But that is a really personal point of view and I might not be right,” she concluded.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The two siblings reportedly first came to clash after William warned his younger brother to not rush into marriage with then-girlfriend Meghan Markle. The redheaded prince allegedly thought that the advice was “snobbish.”

The rift was put on full display during the Sussexes’ final engagement in the United Kingdom, during which the Cambridges offered little interaction.

The division has become so bad that historian Robert Lacey, who has served as the chief expert behind Netflix’s The Crown, has claimed that one of the the Duke of Cambridge’s chief tasks in the future will be to mend fences and “modernize the institution by making his brother part of it.”

Lacey also divulged that the future king was so angry with his younger brother that he delayed seeing newborn Archie for a week, per The Inquisitr.