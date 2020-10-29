Meghan Markle Wins Bid To Delay Lawsuit Against Tabloid, Privacy Trial Pushed Back To Fall 2021

Meghan Markle’s request to postpone her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers has been approved by a High Court judge.

The trial was due to begin on January 11, but now a new date is being set for the fall of 2021, as The Guardian reported.

Markle’s request was granted for a “confidential” reason. The decision was made in a private high court hearing on Thursday which the judge, Justice Warby, said was necessary to protect “the confidentiality of the information relied on” by the duchess in her application.

Her legal team has been working to get the whole trial dismissed. Markle has been granted permission to apply for a summary judgement, which would mean no trial if it was successful. No ruling was made on Markle’s request for a summary judgement yet, and that is expected to come at in January.

Markle, 39, is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, over five articles published in February. The articles in question included portions of a letter she wrote to her 76-year-old father in August 2018.

After the hearing, the judge said ANL did not oppose Meghan’s application for postponement, although the publisher said that her father’s health necessitates a new trial date as soon as possible.

“Thomas Markle is an elderly and sick man. He wants and intends to give evidence at the trial,” ANL’s lawyers told the judge.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Meghan lost her battle to prevent ANL using a recent biography, entitled Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, as part of its defence.

In a public hearing, her lawyers sought permission to overturn another judge’s previous ruling allowing ANL to amend its defence to take account of the biography by the authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

ANL claims Meghan could not expect any privacy over the letter to her father because she had knowingly caused or permitted information including the contents of the letter to be disclosed to authors of the book for publication.

Jane Phillips, representing Meghan, argued that the only extracts from the letter in the book were those reproduced from the Mail on Sunday’s own article. She criticised ANL’s claim that the couple had co-operated with the book’s authors.

She also described their defense as “not only a stab in the dark, but a stab in the dark in the wrong room” containing a “string of allegations” that were false.

Warby, however, was not persuaded.

ANL wholly denies the allegations, and says it will strongly contest the case.

Since the original lawsuit was first filed, Markle and Prince Harry have stepped down as members of the royal family and moved to Santa Barbara, California, with their 1-year-old, Archie.