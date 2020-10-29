Pamela Anderson, 53, Exposes Cleavage On The Beach In An Unzipped Black Bodysuit

Pamela Anderson, 53, left little to the imagination in a brand new Instagram pic on Thursday afternoon. The former Playboy Playmate thrilled her 1.1 million followers as she exposed her cleavage on the beach while wearing an unzipped bodysuit.

Pamela looked as gorgeous as ever in the stunning post. She gave fans a peek at all of her enviable curves as her ensemble clung to her slim waist and curvy hips.

The garment also featured long sleeves that fit snugly around her lean arms and shoulders. Pam opted to leave the top unzipped to show off her bare chest underneath. She added a simple ring on her middle finger to accessorize the style.

Pamela stood with her back straight and both of her arms wrapped around her midsection for the shot. She tilted her head upward and looked lost in thought as the wind blew her hair across her face while she soaked up some sunshine. In the background of the shot, the white sand beach was visible, as well as a rock formation in the distance.

In the caption of the post, the actress shared a quote by Anais Nin, which reminded her fans to live their life without fear. Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that she pushed over one shoulder.

Pam’s followers were quick to show some love to the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first 40 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Commenting was limited to those whom the model follows herself, but five messages did reveal her followers gushing over the pic.

One person posted nothing but red heart and kissing face emoji.

Another claimed that the photo was taken in 2019 during a trip to Australia.

“Wonderful memories my friend,” one comment read.

“Truly,” another replied.

The actress is a known wildlife lover, and she often shares snaps of herself near the ocean. She has even created her own foundation, which is dedicated to supporting organizations that protect human, animal, and environmental rights.

Pamela’s admirers seem to support her work with the foundation. However, many of them keep coming back to her page for the insanely steamy content that she posts on a regular basis.

Earlier this month, Pam dropped the jaws of her fans when she posed naked in nothing but a pair of high heels while lounging on a couch. To date, that upload has pulled in more than 46,000 likes.