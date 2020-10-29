Khloe Terae Goes Topless In Snake-Print Swimwear During A Dip In The Pool

Khloe Terae showed off her incredible figure in a steamy set of Instagram photos on Thursday. The collection featured the model rocking a snake-print bikini before going completely topless as she posed in a pool. Her skimpy ensemble did nothing but favors for her assets and was certainly enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Khloe’s look included a triangle-shaped top in a dark blue color with strings around her neck and back. The tight cups did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, the shape put a bit of her sideboob on display. In three out of four photos, the babe had the top completely removed, but she kept the shoot Instagram-friendly by placing her hands over her chest.

Khloe’s flat tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The front covered only what was necessary and plunged into her abs, while the sides tied high above her hips to showcase her hourglass figure. Her lean legs were perfectly framed in the tiny thong.

Khloe added a few accessories to the look, including a gold bangle, a silver watch, and small stud earrings. She also sported a gold and beaded body chain that wrapped around her neck and branched off at her tiny waist. She wore her blond locks down in a neat blowout.

The photos showed her standing in crystal clear waters as gentle waves rolled around her legs. Bright sunlight washed over Khloe and gave her tan skin a radiant glow. In one, she lifted her knee and pushed one hip out as she played with her luscious hair. She also stood with her legs together and her hands cupping her breasts before turning to the side to show off her pert booty. All the while, the influencer maintained a smoldering stare at the camera.

The post garnered more than 6,800 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with her followers. People flocked to the comments section to compliment her killer body.

“Great set. You are the queen as always,” one fan wrote.

“Your hair just adds extra beauty to your gorgeousness,” another user added with flame emoji.

“The most beautiful woman ever. Much love,” a third follower penned.

“Always so beautiful!” a fourth fan wrote.

