‘Narcissist’ Donald Trump May Go On ‘Rampage Of Destruction’ If He Loses Election, Psychologists Say

With many polls and experts predicting that Donald Trump will lose the upcoming election in November, one psychologist is predicting that if things don’t go his way, it could result in “vindictiveness” and “destruction,” Salon reported.

While Dr. Brandy X. Lee hasn’t treated Trump and can’t say for certain whether or not he has a narcissistic personality, she said that he exhibits signs of the mental disorder. If he does suffer from narcissism, it’s possible to predict how he will behave if he is forced out of the Oval Office.

Lee said that one doesn’t need to diagnose an individual to be able to recognize narcissism, and since Trump shows many of the signs in public, she is able to make a determination.

She explained that narcissists must overcompensate and create an inflated self-image because they are extremely insecure. When they feel like their needs aren’t being met, they can lash out in a desperate way.

Dr. Ramani Durvasula agreed with this diagnosis, saying that many of his actions show evidence of the mental disorder. For instance, repeatedly seeking validation about his crowd sizes or his “obsession” with appearing to have done better than his predecessor Barack Obama are evidence of narcissism — something that The Inquisitr has reported on in the past.

Lee explained that it’s possible to predict how someone with the mental disorder will react when their insecurity is challenged.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“Rage attacks are common, for people are bound to fall short of expectation for such a needy personality — and eventually everyone falls into this category. But when there is an all-encompassing loss, such as the loss of an election, it can trigger a rampage of destruction and reign of terror in revenge against an entire nation that has failed him,” she said.

Durvasula added that it is similar to dealing with a three-year-old who refuses to go to bed, dropping to the ground and screaming in protest.

“Plan on an adult version of that. As is often the case when a difficult personality style like this faces disappointment we tend to see a cascade of reactions — oppositionality, denial, rage, despair, paranoia, more rage, entitlement, victimhood, and vindictiveness,” she said.

Does he have any power to enact his upset on the country? Experts told Salon that Trump could refuse to work with Biden’s transition team and could use his Justice Department to harm his perceived opponents. He could also target pandemic assistance to areas that he feels are supportive of him.