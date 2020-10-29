Alexa Collins Dazzles In Tiny Shorts On Instagram: ‘Who Says I Can’t Be Comfy All Day?’

Alexa Collins returned to Instagram on the morning of October 29 to delight her audience with another sexy snap that saw her modeling an outfit as part of a partnership. The post included two new images that highlighted her beauty.

In the series, the first photo captured the model posed in a doorway with both hands resting on the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that Alexa was in Miami, Florida. The room where she stood was decorated with white shiplap walls and funky light fixtures that gave it a chic vibe. The space also featured a large window in the back, allowing plenty of sunlight to illuminate the area. Alexa appeared in the center of the frame, meeting the camera with an alluring stare and her lips slightly parted.

She smoldered in a hot outfit from PrettyLittleThing that included a sweatshirt and a pair of shorts. The white top was patterned with the company logo in black, and it had a trendy, crewneck cut and a baggy fit. In her caption, Alexa fittingly noted that she wanted to be “comfy” all day. She paired the look with a set of tiny black spandex that was snug on her slender legs. The fit helped to accentuate her trim midsection, while its daringly short length showed off her tanned thighs.

The second photo in the series saw Alexa standing in the same room, but her pose was slightly altered. She kept both arms at her sides, joining her hands together in front of her stomach. Alexa covered a portion of her hands with her sleeves but still exposed her tan manicure. She styled her long, blond locks with a part down the center and added loose waves for volume. Equal parts of hair spilled over Alexa’s shoulders.

Fans have been quick to share their appreciation for the post, as referenced by the amount of traffic that it’s received in a few short hours. More than 13,000 social media users have double-tapped the update, and 187 left comments for the social media star. While a few fans complimented her bombshell body, several others used flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji to express their appreciation.

“Beautiful. I wish the pic showed more legs though,” a follower wrote, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wow your stunning beautiful xxx xxx xxx,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Those eyes are immense. Looking incredible,” another one of Alexa’s fans gushed.

“Those beautiful sexy eyes and amazing gorgeous smile just mesmerizing, my queen you are absolutely phenomenal. Sexy angel from heaven!” a fourth exclaimed.