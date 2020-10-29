Meg Kylie Sizzles In Sporty Black Lingerie Set: ‘Queen Of The Castle’

Meg Kylie sizzled in a sporty black lingerie set for her most recent Instagram snap on Thursday morning. The gorgeous model thrilled her 828,000 followers as she flaunted her curves and served up a sultry look for the camera while calling herself a queen.

In the sexy shot, Meg looked like a total smokeshow as she posed in the skimpy underwear. The bra featured a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The thin straps showed off her toned arms and shoulders as well.

The matching panties featured a thick waistband that clung to her petite midsection tightly. The garment was cut high over her curvaceous hips while accentuating her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted in the snap.

Meg sat on the back of a tan couch for the photo. She stretched both of her arms out and placed them on the furniture next to her. Her back was slightly arched and she bent one knee while pulling her shoulders back and giving a smoldering stare into the camera. Behind her, nothing but a plain, white wall could be seen. Her feet rested on the couch next to multiple decorative pillows.

Her long hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over both of her shoulders.

Meg’s followers make quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,500 times in less than an hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 30 messages for the model during that time.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one follower stated.

“I swear! Yur sculpted by god,” declared another.

“Stunning Hot Gorgeous,” one user wrote, adding red heart emoji for emphasis.

“This is a great shot. You look sexy and relaxed and black is a great color for you. Ten out of ten gorgeous. Keep them coming!” a fourth person commented.

Meg is a prolific poster on social media. She often shares snaps of herself flaunting her enviable curves during while doing an array of activities.

Most recently, Meg piqued the interest of her followers when she squatted down to snap a photo of herself rocking a revealing bodysuit. The light-colored garment featured a daring cut on the side that exposed a bit of her bare chest underneath. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It’s reeled in more than 17,000 likes and over 130 comments to date.