Prince William Reportedly Refused To See Newborn Nephew Archie For Over A Week Because He Was Angry

Prince William was so upset with the secretive way that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry handled the birth of baby Archie that he and his wife Kate Middleton didn’t go visit their new nephew for over a week.

According to Hollywood Life, Robert Lacey, a royal biographer and the author of the book Battle Of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story Of A Family In Turmoil, claimed that the existing rift between the royal brothers only widened after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to buck tradition.

Normally, royals opt to allow the public to view the new family addition within a few hours of their entrance into the world. But Meghan and Harry didn’t go that route. Instead, they gave birth at Portland Hospital two weeks after Archie’s original due date. They later returned to Windsor Castle without revealing their new bundle of joy to the world.

“Their stratagem was bolstered by Buckingham Palace putting out a strangely misleading statement at 2 pm that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was going into labor, when she had in fact been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier,” Lacey wrote.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

But sources said that William wasn’t amused with the misleading tactics.

“The helpful ‘friends’ that brief the media from time to time about the inner thoughts of royals let it be known that elder brother William did not think too highly of Harry and Megan’s ‘prima donna’ maneuvers to conceal the birth of their son,” the author alleged.

“This impression was confirmed by the failure of William and Kate to visit the new arrival for a full eight days,” he concluded.

While it might be chalked up to the couple wanting to have some private time with their newborn, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles all came to meet their new family member.

Meanwhile, William and Kate showed up eight days after Archie entered the world and didn’t bring along their children George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The news adds to the rumors that the two brothers continue to struggle to find common ground. As The Inquisitr previously reported, William doesn’t want Harry to come back the UK. Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties last year and headed for North America, where they remain.

Apparently, William is happy with the current set-up so that he and his wife and kids can live out of the spotlight shined by the media on the Sussexes.