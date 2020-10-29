Natalia Garibotto Flashes Her Pert Booty In A Thong Bikini

Natalia Garibotto stunned her 2.2 million followers on Instagram with a smoking-hot update on October 28 in which she flaunted her killer assets. The new post showed the Miami-based model rocking a printed bikini that showcased a generous amount of skin.

Natalia was snapped poolside in her barely-there attire. In the first photo, she posed with her toned backside facing the camera, which made her perky posterior the main focus of the shot. The babe sported a pink floater and a pair of goggles on her head. She had a smile on her face as she looked to the side.

The background showed a glimpse of the cloudless blue sky, lush greenery, and the turquoise blue water in the pool. Despite the beautiful scenery, fans paid little attention to it, as they were more captivated by Natalia’s cheeky display.

The second snapshot featured the bombshell standing sideways. She wore the flamingo floater over her body, which obscured her bottoms from view. This time, she rocked the goggles as she faced the photographer and smiled with her pearly whites shown.

A swipe to the right showed a closer look at Natalia’s face and her protective eyewear — which matched her “floatation device.”

The Brazilian beauty rocked a skimpy bikini set. The top had tiny triangle cups. It was cut so small that it hardly contained her voluptuous chest. A hint of her sideboob was visible from certain angles. The piece had thin straps that went over her shoulders for support.

Natalia sported matching bottoms that were just as revealing as the top. The waistband consisted of strings that clung to her waist. The thong design perfectly showcased her pert booty.

Natalia wore her long locks down, letting the strands cascade down her back. As for her accessories, she sported a choker-style necklace and several bangles.

The influencer wrote a short caption and tagged her other Instagram page in the post.

Like most of her sexy shares, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. As of this writing, the newest addition amassed more than 83,700 likes and 920 comments. Hundreds of her avid admirers from different parts of the globe dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with emoji.

“Omg! I’m obsessed,” a fellow influencer commented.

“How you look so cute with those goggles?” wrote another social media user.

“This is a mood. I don’t think you need swimming aid, but you look so cute, though,” gushed a third fan.

“You look so hot! I look forward to each of your posts,” a fourth admirer added.