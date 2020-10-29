‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Posts Hilarious Pic As She Wears Foils In Her Hair During Son’s Zoom Performance

The 'Dancing With tge Stars' pro proved she will do anything for her little boy.

Peta Murgatroyd did double duty during her son Shai’s performance on the Zoom.

The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer logged on to the video conferencing site to view one of her toddler’s pre-school performances with his classmates, but she did it from the beauty salon – with foils in her hair.

In a screenshot posted on her Instagram page, the two-time mirrorball champion wore a black salon coverup as she sat in her hairdresser’s chair while getting her locks colored. Foils sheets were applied all around the blonde beauty’s face as she intently watched her little boy’s show with the camera option to her session set to “on.”

In the caption, to the post, Peta admitted that she would do anything to see her little boy’s performances, and she noted that some of the other parents on the call –whom she blocked out with heart emoji—were probably wondering who the “crazy” lady was with the foils in her hair.

Peta also revealed that her husband, fellow DWTS champ Maksim Chmerkovskiy, texted her to suggest that maybe she should turn her camera off so people wouldn’t see her simultaneous hair coloring appointment, to which she replied that she wanted to be on-camera to make sure that Shai saw she was watching his performance.

In the comments section, fans reacted to Peta’s too-cute mom moment, with some praising her for keeping it real.

“When it comes to your kids nothing else matters. This is real mom mode here!” one fan wrote.

“Love this! No matter what, mom will be there!” another agreed.

“Best Mom ever! Making sure her boy knows she is there foils and all!! Absolutely love it!!” a third fan chimed in.

“Best mom award goes to….” another declared.

Fans know that Peta is a doting mama to Shai, who was born in January 2017. Her latest post shows she how devoted she is to being present for all of his events, even in today’s socially distanced world– and even if she has a previously scheduled appointment.

While she has her hands full with Shai, Peta recently revealed she is ready to have another baby now that she is out of the Dancing With the Stars Season 29 competition.

Peta told Us Weekly that she is ready to say “yes” to Baby No. 2. The pretty pro dancer added that while she will “miss” competing in the celebrity ballroom competition, she was looking forward to settling down at home with her family for a while.