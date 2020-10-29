‘SNL’ Host John Mulaney Shares Hilarious Stories From The Show In New Video Clip

Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney shared hilarious stories from his experience on the series as both a performer and writer in an extended new video clip.

The show’s four million followers loved his recollections and stories and hit the like button more than 299,000 times thus far. He will take the reins one week after singer and songwriter Adele hosted for the first time.

John revealed he got a call to audition for the show in the summer of 2008, two days before he was to meet with producers. He never thought he would get the job and decided to go in with his favorite four minutes of stand-up comedy. John said he auditioned in what was then Conan O’Brien’s studio, downstairs from Studio 8H, alongside Hello Show star Nick Kroll, Cloverfield‘s TJ Miller, The Office star Elle Kemper, actor and singer Donald Glover, and future SNL star Bobby Moynihan.

After his audition, the comedian returned home to Chicago and was out to dinner with his mother when he was shocked by a call on his phone from a 212 area code. It was Seth Meyers, who offered him a writing job. He would later learn he was the only writer hired that year.

John explained his first week was the first time Tina Fey played Sarah Palin, the running mate of John McCain during the 2000 presidential race. He would eventually appear on camera one season later, as part of a segment for “Weekend Update.”

He left Saturday Night Live four years after being hired. His last episode was the same night as the last on-air episodes for Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg.

He would return to host SNL April 14, 2018, March 2, 2019, and February 29, 2020. This Saturday’s Halloween episode will be his second time at the helm this year.

John was the fourth writer after Conan O’Brien, Louis C.K., and Larry David to lead SNL without being a cast member.

Fans of the series could not contain their excitement at the joyful news of his return to Saturday Night Live.

“Excited for the fourth installment of Bodega Bathroom, Diner Lobster, Airport Sushi!!!” wrote one viewer, who noted three memorable sketches John has written and starred in as a host.

“This is the first video I’ve watched on Instagram from beginning to end. John deserves all the success!” exclaimed a second fan.

“I just love John Mulaney. I genuinely think he’s the nicest person alive rn. And his sense of humor is just great. He and Adam Driver are my all-time favorite hosts!!!” remarked a third Instagram user.