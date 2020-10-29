Adele Says She’s ‘Single’ Following Reports Of Relationship With Skepta

Adele has confirmed that she’s a single woman, amidst recent reports of her dating UK rapper Skepta.

The “Hello” star took to Instagram to deny the rumors. Thanking the Saturday Night Live writers and producers following her hosting gig last weekend, Adele addressed her love life in the caption, letting her 39.3 million followers know that she’s in love with her cats.

On Wednesday, a source closed to People confirmed that the vocalist and Skepta were an item, adding that things were heating up between the two.

“They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun,” the source reportedly said.

The two, who are both from Tottenham, London, have been friends for years. In 2016, Adele tweeted a photo of him, along with the caption referencing their shared neighborhood. The rapper also opened up about his friendship with the singer that same year.

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going,” he said in an interview with Evening Standard.

Rumors of the two taking things to the next level first sparked in 2019, shortly after her divorce. In September of that year, she broke things off with her husband, Simon Konecki, after seven years together. The two share an 8-year-old child, Angelo Adkins.

As reported by The Inquisitr in May, the singer enjoyed living as a single woman. She also made some drastic lifestyle changes, shedding more than 100 pounds in the process.

She reportedly was in a great place both physically and mentally, and decided to start eating better and working out to combat the stress of balancing her life as a singer and a single mother.

Meanwhile, Skepta’s last public relationship was with Naomi Campbell in 2018, which ended around six months before Adele’s divorce. The grime rapper also has a 1-year-old daughter, River, from another relationship.

Not long after reports of Adele having a new man hit the Internet, fans took to social media to react to the rumors. Some fans were excited to find out about her dating the “Greaze mode” rapper, while others demanded a collaboration from the two.

“ADELE IS DATING SKEPTA. I DONT KNOW HOW TO RESPOND TO THIS,” one person tweeted.

“wow adele dating skepta!!!! that makes me so happy,” someone else wrote on Twitter.

“Adele and Skepta really dating. Drop the collab pls,” another fan tweeted.

“Finding out Adele is dating Skepta is the best thing that happened to me,” a fourth person wrote on Twitter.