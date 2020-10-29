Aleja Gomez Poses Seductively By The Pool In Teeny White Bikini & Sunglasses

Aleja Gomez heated up Instagram for her 633,000-plus followers on Wednesday as she posed seductively by the pool. The social media stunner flaunted her enviable curves as she posed seductively in a teeny white bikini and some sunglasses.

In the revealing shot, Aleja looked smoking hot as she wore the skimpy two-piece. The top fit tightly over her chest and fastened around her neck. Her sideboob was on full display in the garment, which also boasted a racy cutout in the middle to show even more skin.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her voluptuous hips while hugged her slim waist and accentuating her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in the spotlight for the photo. She perfected the style with the large reflective sunglasses over her eyes and a bracelet on her wrist.

Aleja stood with her feet in a huge swimming pool. She bent one knee and pushed her hip to the side. Her back was slightly arched as she rested one arm at her side and the other behind her head. She looked away from the camera with a steamy expression on her face and her lips parted. In the background, a bright blue sky could be seen.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side for the photo. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and tumbled over her shoulder. Pieces of her bangs also fell across her forehead.

Aleja’s followers wasted no time showing some support for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,500 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 remarks about the pic during that time.

“The best body on Instagram,” one follower declared.

“Looking good beautiful,” another wrote.

“What a beautiful sight baby,” a third comment read.

“This is a great picture of you. You look stunning and the view is amazing. Good vibes,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showcasing her hourglass physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen filling her timeline with photos of herself rocking tight dresses, teeny tops, and skimpy bathing suits.

Aleja recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a black monokini that left little to the imagination as she soaked up some sun. To date, that upload has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 250 comments.