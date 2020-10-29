Jay Cutler Endorses President Trump, Immediately Receives Backlash On Twitter

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler expressed his support for Donald Trump to be reelected in a lengthy Instagram post he shared with his 614,000 followers, as reported by Newsweek. He reposted a letter that was written by pro golfer Jack Nicklaus. Shortly after he posted, hundreds of Twitter users were not shy about voicing their disapproval of his opinion.

“In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life—equally,” Nicklaus wrote.

The golfer added that he was fairly impressed with all the work Trump has done throughout his time in office despite facing the harsh comments from critics.

“I have been disappointed at what he’s had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country,” he remarked.

Cutler has backed the President for many years, according to a report from ESPN. Back in 2016, he was the first Bears player to publicly express his endorsement for Trump after he defeated Hillary Clinton on Election Day.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Several Twitter users wasted no time throwing shade at the former NFL athlete for his beliefs. Various different attacks were thrown at Cutler regarding his personal life, as well as his career playing professional football.

“Who is that?” one person asked sarcastically.

“That’s the same question NFL end zones have,” another user replied to the previous question, taking a jab at the quarterback’s 160 interceptions he threw throughout his career.

“Jay Cutler was sacked viciously 347 times in his years with the Bears…Those hits have taken their toll,” a third person remarked.

Nicklaus noted that some people may have been offended in the past by Trump’s behavior on social media, specifically Twitter. He also mentioned that he has warned the government official about how his actions may be perceived by outsiders.

“I have learned to look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact,” he said regarding the activity on social media.

Nicklaus ended the letter by encouraging everyone to exercise their rights and to go out and vote on November 3.

Multiple athletes have taken initiative to spread information regarding voting and the importance of each individual’s vote. Los Angeles Laker and NBA superstar LeBron James has been outspoken about the issue as well. He recently teamed up with Barack Obama to thank all the poll workers that are volunteering their time in the midst of a global pandemic, according to a report from CNN.