Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her ‘Movement’ In A Plunging Jumpsuit

Candice's supermodel figure was on show in a new video.

Candice Swanepoel displayed her toned body on social media on October 28. The long-time Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed as she danced seductively in a skintight jumpsuit from her line, Tropic of C, in a sultry video posted to Instagram.

Candice was filmed writhing around on a wooden floor in the short black-and-white clip, which was taken from behind a professional videographer who got in closer. She began on her knees and bent over to swish her long, blond hair as she hovered her right hand above the floor.

The lingerie model straightened up and then arched her back while her hair cascaded down. Candice continued to swoop her arms in front of her as she showed off her seriously long legs, stretching out her limbs as she leaned to her right.

The slinky number gave fans a good look at her trim figure and plunged low on her chest to reveal her décolletage. It had thin straps that stretched over both shoulders and the one-piece stretched down to her ankles. She paired the look with matching ballet slippers.

The video was set to the song “Sand” by Nathan Lanier and Karen Whipple.

In the caption, the 32-year-old announced that Tropic of C’s Movement collection will launch tomorrow, October 30. Though the line primarily sells swimwear, the new collection will feature dance-inspired pieces.

The comments section was overrun with messages from her 14.7 million followers.

“Ballet + you = Perfection. Like swan princess, is there anything that you can’t do Candice?” one fan asked, adding two heart eye emoji.

“This is satisfying to watch,” another stated.

“You’re so beautiful!!!!” a third commented with four loudly crying emoji.

“Wow,” a fourth comment read with two heart-eye, three crowns and four fire symbols.

The upload was viewed over 77,200 times and received 526-plus comments within hours of going live.

Candice has often spoken about her love for dance and how it’s helped her with her career.

“I studied ballet when I was growing up. It has helped a lot with modeling because I think about all parts of my body, from my fingers to my toes,” she told Marie Claire in 2014, revealing that she would have become a dancer or a vet if she hadn’t gone the model route.

The latest upload came shortly after Candice gave fans another look at her fit figure when she appeared on Tropic of C’s account wearing white after Labor Day. The brand joked the South African supermodel was a rule breaker as she sported a skimpy, white two-piece with chunky boots in a stunning black-and-white photo.