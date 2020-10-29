Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her ‘Movement’ In A Plunging Catsuit

Candice's supermodel figure was on show in a new video.

Candice Swanepoel put her toned body on display on social media. The long-time Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed in a sultry video posted to Instagram on October 28 as she danced seductively in a skintight catsuit from her line, Tropic of C.

Candice was filmed writhing around on the wooden floor in the short black-and-white clip, which was taken from behind a professional videographer who got in closer. She began on her knees in ballet slippers and bent over to swish her long, blond hair as she hovered her right hand above the floor.

The lingerie model straightened up and then arched her back while her hair cascaded down. Candice continued to swoop her arms in front of her as she showed off her seriously long legs, stretching out her limbs when she leaned to her right.

The slinky number gave fans a good look at her trim figure and plunged low at the chest to reveal her décolletage. It had thin straps over both shoulders and stretched down to her ankles.

The video was set to the song “Sand” by Nathan Lanier and Karen Whipple.

In the caption, the 32-year-old announced that Tropic of C’s Movement collection will launch tomorrow, October 30. Though the line primarily sells swimwear, the new range will feature dance inspired pieces.

The comments section was overrun with messages from her 14.7 million followers.

“Ballet + you = Perfection. Like swan princess, is there anything that you can’t do Candice?” one fan asked with two heart eye emoji.

“This is satisfying to watch,” another said.

“You’re so beautiful!!!!” a third commented with four loudly crying emoji.

“Wow,” a fourth comment read with two heart eye, three crowns and four fire symbols.

The upload has been viewed over 77,200 times and received 526-plus comments.

Candice has often spoken about her love for dance and previously admitted it helped her with her career.

“I studied ballet when I was growing up. It has helped a lot with modeling because I think about all parts of my body, from my fingers to my toes,” she told Marie Claire in 2014, admitting she would have become a dancer or a vet if she hadn’t gone down the model route.

The latest upload came after Candice gave fans another look at her fit figure last week when she appeared on Tropic of C’s account wearing white after Labor Day.

The brand joked the South African supermodel was a rule breaker as she sported a skimpy white two-piece with chunky boots in a stunning black-and-white photo.