‘Big Brother All-Stars’ Loser Nicole Says Cody’s Wedding Invitation Is Now Lost In The Mail

Nicole Franzel is fresh off a loss on Big Brother All-Stars after she was blindsided by friend Cody Calafiore after the final Head of Household (HOH) competition. The Michigan native truly thought Cody would have taken her to the end if he won the last HOH, but he opted to take Enzo Palumbo instead, in a move that caused some serious tears between both parties. Nicole ended up giving Cody her vote anyway, but there are still some serious hurt feelings she admitted she still needs to get over.

The former winner caught up with Entertainment Weekly after her devastating blindside, and it doesn’t look like she’s going to be able to make amends with Cody anytime soon.

“You know, I was so hurt and it’s so crazy to say because [Cody] and I got so close this season and he was like a brother to me. It just hurts,” Nicole said as she started crying.

She revealed Cody told her during a commercial break that he was going to take Enzo to the end, when she responded in surprise, letting him know she never would have cut him before the final two. Nicole said she is just “so freaking loyal” and never could have done to Cody what he did to her.

“I just think I’m a ride or die type of person. And I get like, looking back on it, I may have regretted that decision because I would have lost. But, at the same time, for me sitting next to someone that I played this game with the entire season and went to final two with, and I would just be like, this is a success to me.”

Nicole was then asked who from All-Stars was going to be invited to her upcoming destination wedding. Her nuptials to Victor Arroyo have been a major topic of conversation among viewers of the show this summer after Janelle Pierzina famously was disinvited to the shindig in Nicole’s goodbye message. Janelle has since blasted Nicole for allegedly charging guests $3,000 to come to the wedding, and has recently sold her invitation to a fan and donated the money to a children’s charity.

According to Nicole, she has no idea who she’ll be inviting to her wedding right now. When it comes to Cody, however, she told Entertainment Weekly that his invitation just got lost in the mail. Whether she and her former pal can move on remains to be seen, but Cody is hoping to get to talk to Nicole soon and explain his decision in more detail.