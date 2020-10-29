Casey Costelloe Lets It All Hang Out In A Black String Bikini At The Salt Baths In Tuscany Throwback Snaps

Casey has been reliving several of her past vacations recently.

With traveling still put to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Casey Costelloe has been spending her days reliving some of her past vacations. The model returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share another round of snaps from one of her favorite trips that added some serious heat to her page.

Two photos were included in the October 28 addition to Casey’s feed that were snapped in Saturnia, Tuscany in Italy, per the geotag. She appeared to be enjoying the luxurious spa amenities that the town had to offer, as she used the hashtag “salt baths” in the caption of the post.

The blond bombshell was seen sitting on a large log in the first slide of the upload. She propped one foot up on its jagged edge and dipped the other in the silky blue water while gazing at the camera with a soft smile.

She rocked nothing more than a black string bikini for her day at the hot springs that let it all hang out. The swimwear included a scanty halter top with a plunging neckline minuscule triangle cups that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob. It also had thin shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms.

The matching bottoms of the set were just as tiny, offering Casey’s online audience a good look at her lean legs and killer curves. The garment had a thick band that fit snugly around her hips, helping to accentuate her tiny waist. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also in full view and certainly did not go unnoticed by her adoring fans.

In the second slide of the post, Casey was seen lying stomach-down in the water. She propped herself up on her elbows as she gazed over at the stunning scene around her, flashing another peek at her sideboob along the way.

The double-pic upload proved to be a big hit with Casey’s 771,000-plus followers. It has amassed more than 13,000 within less than a day’s time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You’re so pretty Casey,” one person wrote.

“You are perfect!!!” praised another fan.

“This pic is one of my favourites. You look happy,” a third follower remarked.

“Water looks amazing. You look better,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Casey has been flooding her feed with throwback snaps for some time now. Earlier this week, she stunned her fans with another steamy shot that captured her rocking a white bikini and sipping a cocktail from somewhere she’d “rather be.” That post proved to be popular as well, amassing over 9,300 likes and 272 comments to date.