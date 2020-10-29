Katelyn Runck Flaunts Insane Abs In Seafoam Bikini & Miniskirt For Stunning Beach Photos

Katelyn Runck gave fans a little glimpse of paradise in her latest Instagram share on Thursday morning. The model shared a small collection of photos on her feed in which she rocked a seafoam green three-piece set as she posed on a beach. Her ensemble showcased her famous abs and closely followed her killer curves.

Katelyn’s look included a rectangular top with a scooping neckline that pushed her ample cleavage up and out. The material clung to her chest and rested low in a way that seemed to bring her close to a wardrobe malfunction.

The bra cut off just below Katelyn’s bust, so her rock-hard six-pack was on full display. She paired the top with a matching high-cut bottom featuring straps that came up above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. The tight swimwear stuck out from beneath a low-rise ruched miniskirt in the same color. The skintight skirt came down to her thighs to show off her shapely legs and pert booty.

Katelyn wore her dark locks down in loose waves that blew gently in the breeze.

The photos showed Katelyn posing by a bar and sitting on the edge of a blue lounge bed. The sandy area was filled with thatched umbrellas and more loungers, as well as some tall palm trees and vibrant bushes. Her location was not specified, but the scenery was certainly stunning. Still, fans were likely focused on the influencer.

In the first image, Katelyn crossed her legs and rested her hand behind her body as she arched her back. She angled her shoulders in a way that lifted her chest out even further as she stared ahead with a thoughtful gaze. Another snap showed the model standing on pointed toes to accentuate her pins as she flexed her abs and pushed one hip out. This time, she flashed a slight smirk.

The post was liked more than 9,000 times. It also received nearly 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Katelyn’s followers. Many people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“WOW amazing!” one fan wrote with flame emoji.

“Those abs are looking rock solid,” another user added.

“You are absolutely stunning with a beautiful body,” a third person penned.

“So true. Everything about you is wonderful and lovely,” a fourth fan wrote.

Katelyn always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another share, she rocked a red tie-front top that showcased her cleavage.