Brittney Palmer Flaunts Her Amazing Figure In Deep Purple Bikini

UFC ring girl and contemporary artist Brittney Palmer knows how to make a bikini look good. On Thursday, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to showcase her fabulous figure in a two-piece number while she soaked up some sun.

Brittney’s swimsuit was a made from a deep purple fabric that flattered her tan skin. The top was a bandeau style that hugged her ample chest, accentuating her cleavage. The bottoms were revealing with a low-cut front and side straps tied into big bows on the sides of her hips.

The post was geotagged in Baja, Mexico. Brittney was on a boat that was situated in front of the iconic arch of Cabo San Lucas. A view to the other side of the ocean was visible through the arch. Waves splashed against the huge boulder while turquoise water surrounded the boat.

In the caption, Brittney noted that the archway was often referred to as the “Window to the Pacific,” as it is located where the waters of the Gulf of Mexico meet the Pacific Ocean. Brittney also tagged Elizi Swim as the makers of the swimsuit.

The camera captured the rock formation behind Brittney as she leaned against the side of the boat. With one leg crossed over the other, she flaunted her toned thighs as well as the curve of her booty. She arched her back a bit, showing off her trim waistline and ample chest. She gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face as the sunlight hit her shapely shoulders and chest.

Brittney wore her hair styled in loose curls and tossed over one shoulder.

For accessories, she went with a layered gold pendant necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings. She also sported a pair of large sunglasses.

The artist’s fans had nothing but good things to say about the pic.

The comments section was filled with an array of emoji that included flames and hearts.

A few chimed in with their thoughts about the photo.

“You look beautiful Brittney,” wrote one admirer.

“Simply and Utterly Gorgeous,” a second Instagram user commented.

“The hottest UFC ring girl ever,” added a third follower.

“What an amazing woman,” a fourth fan responded.

Last month, Brittney took to Instagram and flaunted her cleavage in a short video clip in which she told her followers that she was headed to Las Vegas. She wore a scoop-neck tank top while she spoke to her fans before blowing a kiss at the camera.