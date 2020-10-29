Jilissa Zoltko Wows In A ‘Baby Blue’ String Bikini On Instagram

Jilissa Zoltko took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, with two new snapshots that showed her flashing some skin. The American model rocked a white two-piece swimsuit in the pics that left her fans stunned.

The pictures were snapped in the pool area of a building. In the first pic, Jilissa sat on her legs on a white cushion on the floor with her thighs parted. She slightly leaned to the side as she tugged at her bikini bottoms. The babe looked straight into the camera with a serious expression on her face. Some parts of her body were hit by sunshine, which appeared radiant in the snap.

The second photo showed Jilissa in a similar pose. This time, she raised her right hand to head while her other hand rested on her thigh. She gazed to the side, smiling brightly. Her flawlessly tanned complexion glowed in the shot.

Jilissa wore a skimpy bikini that treated her avid admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The bathing suit included a top with triangle cups, which were padded and had a ruched look along the base. The swimwear was cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. As a result, a glimpse of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. Its plunging neckline also flaunted her cleavage.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that featured high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. The waistband was pretty low-cut, and it helped highlight her toned midsection. Apart from her ample assets, viewers also raved about her taut tummy and abs in the comments.

Jilissa left her blond hair loose as she rocked her signature wavy hairstyle. She let the long locks fall on her shoulders with some strands grazing her bust. She sported several rings and two bangles. All the accessories were gold, and it suited her sun-kissed skin nicely.

Jilissa paired the post with a short caption. She wrote something about her bikini and shared that the ensemble came from White Fox Swim. She tagged the brand in the post, as well as in the picture.

Like most of her posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 29,500 likes and over 350 comments in less than a day. Countless fans and followers dropped compliments and praise, while several eager supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

“So beautiful! I love this color. It looks so good on you,” a fan commented.

“You are always gorgeous with or without a smile. However, your smile is so radiant that you look more beautiful when smiling,” wrote another follower.