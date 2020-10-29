Ekaterina Zueva Shows Off Sideboob In New Instagram Photograph

Russian Instagram model Ekaterina Zueva took to her page on Thursday, October 29, and treated her 2.4 million fans to a very hot snapshot.

In the pic, Zueva — who rose to fame after becoming a finalist in the Miss Maxim 2015 contest — rocked a skimpy aqua-colored top made up of faux leather. It boasted a plunging neckline and a large armhole through which she flashed sideboob. It included pink criss-cross detailing on the front. The hottie also flashed a glimpse of her flat stomach through the tiny garment.

Zueva teamed the top with a pair of black shorts which were embellished with silver sequins. She also wore black, knee-high footless socks to complete her attire.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a leather pendant with silver rings attached to it.

The photoshoot took place at a nondescript location. To pose, the 28-year-old model squatted on the floor. She placed her hands on her knees and turned her face toward the left side. The hottie lifted her chin, puckered her lips, and turned her gaze away from the lens.

In the caption, Zueva wrote that in order to achieve something meaningful in life, one has to do something extraordinary. She also informed users that her shorts were from the online clothing retailer, Religion Clothing.

Within two hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 8,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Zueva’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 100-plus messages in which they praised her amazing physique, pretty looks, as well as her sense of style.

“You are super hot and sexy. I can’t even describe in words how much I like you,” one of her fans commented.

“Wowwww!! Looking spectacular, my love,” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart and fire emoji.

“Beautiful pic! You look different! Can’t even recognize you. Have a nice day,” a third admirer remarked.

“You can have so many different looks, and they are all gorgeous,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “the goddess,” “lovely outfit,” and “so pretty,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Valeria Orsini, Bruna Altieri, and Natalia Fedorova.

Zueva hardly fails to impress her fans with her sultry photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on October 19, she shared a racy snapshot in which she ditched her top and wore just lingerie bottoms with thigh-high socks as she celebrated the approach of Halloween.