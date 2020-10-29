Lindsay Lohan Goes Pantsless To Flaunt Legs Under Short Black Coat

Lindsay Lohan returned to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a racy new update with her 8.7 million followers. The Mean Girls star showed some skin while going pantsless and flashing her legs under a short black coat.

In the stunning snaps, Lindsay looked gorgeous as she opted showcase her curves in the skimpy ensemble. The jacket wrapped around her midsection snugly and was belted to show off her petite waist.

The garment also a had deep neckline that flaunted Lindsay’s cleavage. The cuffs of the sleeves boasted buckles and the collar was popped. The actress styled the outfit with a pair of dangling earrings and a dark hat.

The first photo was a close up. Lindsay leaned forward with the jacket pulled off her shoulders. She placed one hand against her throat and turned her head to the side while staring into the camera.

The second shot featured Lindsay pushing her hip out and place one hand near her thigh. The other came up to rest near her head. She turned away from the lens with her eyes closed and wore a sultry expression on her face.

The third snap was nearly identical to the first, but was taken in black and white. In the background of the pics, a gray sky and a cityscape could be seen.

She wore her long, fiery red hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back and brushed over her face lightly.

Lindsay’s followers immediately began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 30,000 times within the first 25 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with nearly 400 messages during that time.

“Such a beautiful photo of you,” one follower wrote.

“OMG, you are the best,” remarked another.

“Where’s the album queen?” a third user asked.

“Still one of my most favorite actresses of all time. She is just so pretty and talented. I wish she would get back in her groove and start making movies and music again,” a fourth person commented.

The actress’ loyal fans have always been there for her, and they delight every time she shares a new social media upload.

Earlier this year, Lindsay excited her supporters when she posted a stunning black and white photo while promoting a remix of a song. To date, that post has raked in more than 107,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.