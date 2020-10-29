Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Says He ‘Has Her Back’ But Won’t Be An Adviser

Doug Emhoff thinks his wife has enough people giving her political advice.

Kamala Harris‘ husband Doug Emhoff said that while he is more than happy to be her support system, he will not become an adviser to the potential Vice President in case she wins the elections.

During a Zoom interview with his wife for People Magazine, Emhoff said that he is content enough with “having her back,” but that he has no interest to head up a “kitchen cabinet” of advisers to Harris, who is currently running alongside Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket for the upcoming presidential elections in the United States.

“She’s got plenty of great people giving her political advice. I’m her partner, I’m her best friend and I’m her husband. And that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to have her back,” he added during the couple’s first joint interview ever since Harris, 56, announced she was joining forces with Biden back in August.

According to People‘s report, the couple first met in 2013 on a blind date and ended up tying the knot the following year. Emhoff, who is also 56 years old, has two children from his first marriage – a son named Cole and a daughter named Ella.

During the interview, the California senator and her partner, who is also an attorney, talked about what it has been like to undertake a presidential campaign in the middle of a devastating worldwide pandemic, and how they swap notes from the campaign trail.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, Harris and Emhoff have had to do split up and cover different cities, as well as go on plenty of virtual tours, to cover as much ground as possible in these challenging times. Due to their hectic schedules, the couple have also had to spend a lot of time apart, which is why they “cherish” so much their time together at their home in Washington, D.C.

The Vice Presidential candidate also fondly described her husband as being “extremely patient” and having a great sense of humor, often referring to him by the nickname “Dougie.”

“One of the things that really allows us to get through these moments that are obviously very stressful — we’re talking about the future of the free world — it’s important to be able to laugh at yourself and each other. We do a healthy amount of both of that,” Harris added.

On a more serious note, the couple said they are focusing all their energy on winning the November 3 election, which has been shrouded by controversy – most recently, Tucker Carlson recently claimed that “damning” documents related to the Biden family had “mysteriously vanished,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr.