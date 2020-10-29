Chris Harrison Confirms Major ‘Bachelorette’ Shake-up: ‘We’re Done Ignoring This’

Rumors have been circling this season of The Bachelorette, and it looks like fans were correct about a major twist: that star Clare Crawley would find love early and be replaced by former contestant Tayshia Adams.

Now host Chris Harrison, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, has promised that next week viewers will get the answers to their questions.

“And, one way or another, we are moving on,” Harrison added.

In the final moment of Tuesday night’s episode, the promo for next week revealed Adams walking out of a pool in a bikini and smiling at the camera, as The Inquisitr recorded.

Harrison admitted that the tease was more than just a wink to the show’s fan base, collectively known as Bachelor Nation. He stated that it was time to address the “elephant in the room,” otherwise known as the much-anticipated debut of Bachelor In Paradise star Adams.

“We debated, how do we promote it? When do we promote it? How do we lean into it?” Harrison said.

“And I think we did it perfect last episode with that jarring, kind of slap in the face of, ‘We’re done ignoring this. We’re here with you. We get it. This is coming to a head — stay tuned.’ It wasn’t the wink-wink, nod-nod. It was the screaming at the top of our lungs: ‘Here we go!'”

ABC’s press release on Wednesday confirmed that since Crawley has fallen hard for frontrunner Dale Moss, the other contestants will get a “second chance at love” and, if they go for it, a “surprise” will be waiting for them.

The replacement would make Adams the second-ever black woman to be the Bachelorette.

“The big reveal of Tayshia at the end of the episode was to allow everybody to realize that next week, you’re going to get all the answers,” Harrison confirmed, adding that the show is at “a breaking point.”

He also declared that as producers, “you always have to go with the flow and be ready to embrace change.”

The back-up plan was difficult to pull off, given that, thanks to COVID-19, the show was being filmed in a bubble at a resort in Palm Springs.

Harrison also stood by Crawley’s performance as the Bachelorette, which has been criticized.

“If the goal is to fall in love, then you definitely can’t say she did a bad job. She may have done the greatest job ever!” he argued.

“I think for some reason, some of this has drawn a negative connotation and it shouldn’t. Clare quickly had feelings for Dale. She started falling in love. That’s the whole purpose of the show,” the host added.

All will be revealed when The Bachelorette returns for a special Thursday night airing next week, moved from Tuesday due to election night.

“What you’re about to see is the culmination of everything that has led up until this moment. We’re coming to a head on a decision that needs to be made and where we’re going to go with this,” Harrison promised.