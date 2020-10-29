Tyra Banks, 46, Shows Some Skin In Cleavage-Baring Purple Bathing Suit For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Tyra Banks, 46, showed off some serious skin in a cleavage-baring purple bathing suit as she stepped in front of the camera for Sports Illustrated. The magazine’s 2.1 million followers appeared to be blown away by the Dancing with the Stars host’s insanely hot bod.

In the racy snaps, Tyra looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked the skintight swimwear. The suit featured a plunging neckline that fell to her navel, as well as thin straps that could hardly contain her abundant cleavage.

The garment accentuated her muscular arms and shoulders, and wrapped tightly around her slender waist. The bathing suit was also cut high over her curvy hips. She accessorized the glam look with a chain around her neck and an understated ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Tyra stood on the beach with both of her hands wrapped around the straps of the garment. She placed her closed fists in front of her nearly-bare chest and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured Tyra with her hip pushed out and her thumbs hooked through the straps. Her hands were placed flat over her breasts as she arched her back and turned her head to the side. The third slide was a quick video of the model blowing a kiss while the wind whipped through her hair.

She wore her long hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders and hung down her back.

Followers on the account seemed to approve of the stunning shots. The post garnered more than 23,000 likes within the first 14 hours after it was went live on the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 260 messages during that time.

“The icon of all icons,” one follower declared.

“Love me some Tyra,” remarked another.

“Amazing how good she still looks,” a third social media user wrote.

“Tyra is looking better than ever!” a fourth person gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her hourglass curves. She’s made a career out showing off incredible looks on the runway and in magazines.

Earlier this month, Tyra showcased her flawless figure in a stunning bright yellow pantsuit with a deep neckline and a matching hat. She added sunny heels as well as she looked fierce as she posed with her hand on her hip. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s pulled in more than 38,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.