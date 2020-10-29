Lauren Alexis Mounts A Unicorn Float In The Pool While Rocking A Tiny Pastel Bikini

Lauren Alexis showed fans how she spent her time in Cyprus in a sultry Instagram share on Wednesday evening. The YouTuber shared a photo of herself in the pool, floating atop an inflatable unicorn as she rocked a pastel two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. In the caption, she asked fans to name the float.

The camera captured Lauren posing on the white and sparkling rainbow-striped float in a large infinity pool. A tall white building could be seen in the background, as well as a forest of vibrant green trees and a hill covered in bushes. It looked to be a beautifully clear day as the sun washed over the scene and highlighted the model’s fair skin.

Lauren’s look included a light blue halter neck top with light pink strings tied in the front, at the base of her bust. The tight cups squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center and cut off just below her chest. Her flat tummy was on display beneath the skimpy bra.

The influencer paired the top with a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The front plunged into her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure.

Lauren completed the outfit with a few hair ties on her wrist and a small belly button stud. Her luscious brown locks were styled down in loose waves.

Lauren posed on her knees and placed her hands on the unicorn’s colorful wings. She arched her back and pushed out her chest in a way that emphasized her curvy figure as she parted her lips and looked on with a smirk.

The post received more than 76,000 likes and 640 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Lauren’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to share compliments for the British babe’s stunning physique and offer up names for the mystical creature.

“Very beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Literally my absolute fav post notification and the BEST freakin’ person in it,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“U look absolutely phenomenal in this picture and outfit like you always do queen,” a third follower penned.

“You are SO hot,” a fourth fan wrote.

Lauren has been posting a ton of content from her getaway in Cyprus, much to the delight of her followers. In another snap, the model wore a tight crop top and a black string bikini that showcased her best assets.