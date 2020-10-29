Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Leather Skirt And Clear Heels In Candid Photos

JLo showed off her world famous curves on a date night with A-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez wowed in a leather skirt and hot pink top this week as she stepped out for a date night with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. JLo sizzled in her bold curve hugging ensemble as they exited a Los Angeles restaurant yesterday, October 28.

The two were spotted making their way down the steps outside BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood in candid paparazzi snaps published by The Daily Mail, which showed them walking to their car after dining together.

The 51-year-old defied her age as she flaunted her uber-fit and toned body in the snakeskin-print midi-skirt, which hugged her curves and finished just below her knees to reveal her toned calves. It also had a large vertical slit at the back.

Jennifer stayed warm amid the fall temperatures in a long sleeved bright pink ribbed sweater with a high neck that was tucked into her skirt. She also brought some color in a matching neon belt with a large V buckle fastened around her slim waist.

Jennifer carefully made her way down the stairs in a pair of bold sky-high heels with clear plastic over her toes and hot pink snakeskin-print accents that perfectly matched her outfit. The Maid In Manhattan actress also kept things matchy-matchy with a black bag in a very similar embossed material to her skirt, carrying it in her left hand with a notebook under her arm.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The mom of twins abided by state law amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with a shiny black face mask and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and two gold bracelets. She pulled her hair into her signature slicked back bun and showed off her dark red manicure when she placed her right hand on her chest.

A-Rod also looked dapper a few steps ahead of his wife-to-be. He dressed up in a light gray suit and white shirt with the first few buttons undone with black dress shoes. He carried an iPad and his phone and covered his mouth and nose with a mask.

The latest photos came after JLo was spotted out solo in Los Angeles last week when she showed a little more of her décolletage in a plunging white button down under an oversized chunky patterned cardigan.

The star appeared to attend a business meeting at Soho House in West Hollywood. Jennifer was photographed as she exited the building in fashion forward long, high-waisted pants and a hat with netting that covered her eyes.