Nina Serebrova Flaunts Impressive Cleavage & Toned Thighs In Floral Minidress

Miami-based model Nina Serebrova looked to be enjoying the sunshine in her latest Instagram update. On Thursday, the model took to the photo-sharing site to show off her fabulous figure in in a flirty minidress.

Nina’s dress featured thin shoulder straps and an extremely low-cut neckline that allowed her to showcase her impressive cleavage. The neckline also featured a sexy cutout section with small straps that were tied into a bow. The number flared at the waist, highlighting her trim midsection. The hemline hit the middle of her thighs.

Nina’s post was geotagged in the Miami Design District, and it consisted of three snapshots that captured her sitting outside at a table. Plants with large green leaves filled the space behind her. She basked in the sun, seeming to enjoy the warmth on her skin.

The popular influencer wore her raven-hued hair styled straight.

Nina accessorized with a chunky gold necklace with a heart pendant that hung above her cleavage. She also sported a couple of rings, and wore a pale pink polish on her fingernails.

In the first photo, Nina sat with her legs slightly parted while she sat perched on the edge of a wicker chair. With her eyes closed, she smiled and held her fingers up to her lips. Her other elbow rested on the arm of the chair while her fingers rested on the top of her bare thigh. Sunlight hit her breasts and thighs, calling attention to her smooth skin.

The second frame was similar to the first except that Nina tilted her head in a slightly different way.

In the third image, Nina held one hand near her shoulder as she soaked up some sun. Her long, shiny hair was tossed over one shoulder.

In the caption, the model tagged PrettyLittleThing for the titillating dress.

Many of Nina’s admirers took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“You are really too pretty and very sexy in this dress!!” one follower wrote, adding several heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“Just love that beautiful Happy face of yours That little smile on your glowing face is so damn cute,” a second fan replied.

“Serebrova is the most beautiful and sweet in the world!” an enthusiastic Instagram user added.

Earlier in the month, Nina had a little fun with her online audience when she shared a post that saw her wearing a sexy pink bunny costume. The outfit was strapless and showed off her chest, and the cheeky bottom also put her booty on display.