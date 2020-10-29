Christine Quinn Wears Short Eye-Catching Dress & Lace-Up Heels With Spikes For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Shoot

Christine Quinn, who is most known for being the star of Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to share some new photos that took place for Harper’s Bazaar. The blond beauty is no stranger to making an impression on her fans with her outfit choices and made quite the statement for the recent shoot.

Quinn stunned in a black dress that featured a shimmery pattern all over. The item of clothing had a small slit at the front and fell way above her upper thigh. She paired the look with silver lace-up heels that were decorated with spikes. Quinn painted her short nails with a coat of blue polish and accessorized with a pearl necklace, rings, and bracelets. She styled her long straight hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Quinn was captured sitting on a fluffy staircase with golden rails. She crossed her right leg under the other and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, the reality TV personality sported a similar pose but stared over to her left.

In the third frame, she was snapped standing up from the knees up. Quinn stretched one arm to the rails and bent forward. She placed her other hand on her hip and pushed the majority of her locks over her shoulder.

In the fourth and final frame, Quinn was photographed from head-to-toe while leaning against the staircase. She raised one leg and tilted her head to the side while staring at the camera.

Quinn geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these snapshots were taken.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 18,700 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“You really are absolute GOALS,” one user wrote.

“This whole fit is literally everything,” another person shared.

“Wow flawless!!! So much love for this lewk!” remarked a third fan.

“You are so adorable! Love you!” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, Quinn posed in a different outfit for the same publication. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a nude-colored dress with sparkly straps and jewels embroidered all over. Quinn accessorized with a necklace, numerous rings, and bracelets. She wore her long, wavy luscious hair down and decorated her nails with white polish. Quinn posed on a luxurious-looking armchair and oozed Hollywood glamour.