Constance Nunes Rocks String Bikini In The Garage To Flaunt Her ‘Quarantine Bod’

Constance Nunes showed off her “quarantine bod” in a set of brand new Instagram snaps on Wednesday. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star thrilled her 834,000-plus followers when she flashed her curves in a string bikini while posing in her garage.

Constance looked drop dead gorgeous in the snaps as she opted for a teeny black top. The garment boasted thin spaghetti straps that exposed her muscled arms and shoulders. It also featured a deep neckline that gave fans a peek at her eye-popping cleavage.

The string bikini bottoms included a colorful pattern and tied around her curvy hips. The swimwear hugged her petite waist tightly and put the emphasis on her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. Her incredible legs were also front and center in the shots. Constance kept her look on the natural side, accessorizing the style with a pair of clear heels.

In the first photo, Constance stood in her garage with her hip pushed out and one leg crossed in front of the other. She rested both of her hands at her sides and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot was similar, but featured the opposite leg crossed in front as Constance turned her head and smiled. In the background, classic garage staples such as a tires, extension cords, and more could be seen.

She wore her mid-length hair parted to the side. The dark locks were styled in bouncy strands that brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

Constance’s followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 131,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 2,000 remarks about the photos during that time.

“Omg what’s your workout routine and your meal plan,” one follower stated.

“You are extremely beautiful and much more than just looks keep it up. I have respect for women who hold their own in a mainly man’s occupation,” declared another.

“You look amazing as always,” a third comment read.

“Dang you even got them Cinderella glass slippers,” a fourth user wrote.

Constance never shies away from showing off her love of cars. She often incorporates her gearhead side into her photos. Just last month she slayed in a pair of impossibly tiny Daisy Dukes and some white cowboy boots as she rocked a tight t-shirt and posed alongside her truck. That upload has reeled in more than 96,000 likes and over 1,100 comments thus far.