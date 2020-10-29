Martha Stewart, 79, Stuns Her Fans Dressed As An Ethereal-Looking Fairy In Halloween-Themed Snap

Martha Stewart, 79, stunned her 3.4 million Instagram followers with a new photo where she was dressed as an ethereal-looking fairy for Halloween. The lifestyle guru, who regularly sports costumes in honor of the spooky holiday, looked younger than her years in the snap.

She looked directly at the camera in the photograph. Martha appeared to wear a blond wig that was curled in a bouffant hairdo. The sky-high hairstyle had several sweet braids entwined in it. Sticking out of the top of her tresses were several glittery sticks and a flower pin. Sitting at the front of her hair was a rose gold crown in the same tone as her hair accessories.

For her jewelry fashion, Martha wore a sizeable floral ring on her left hand and large diamond studs in her earlobes. Her right wrist was adorned with a glittery, jeweled-toned bracelet. In her hand, she held a wand that featured a floral center and decorative edges that gave the topper the look of a snowflake.

Martha’s garment was voluminous. The gown had a high neckline. The top featured layer upon layer of light pink tulle. Below this, her midsection was covered with more layers of the airy material that fell into a wide bottom. Martha appeared to have on a long-sleeved bodysuit in the same hue as the tulle cover. The long sleeves covered her arms to her wrists, and her nails were painted a trendy lavender hue.

In the caption of the beautiful photograph, the legendary television personality adopted the nickname of “Fairy GrandMartha.” She invited fans to look at some of her past epic costumes and encouraged them to replicate any of her Halloween-inspired fashion choices for the day of tricks or treats. She tagged the image as being taken by Fadil Berisha Photography.

Last year, Martha dressed as a cat, a zombie, and what she said was a “Bloody Park Avenue Nurse,” in a snap seen here.

Her followers adored the photo and noted how stunning they thought Martha’s overall look was in the photo’s comments section.

“You are so gorgeous Martha, wow wow wow,” wrote one follower.

“Ooooh I love this costume, you look so fancy here,” penned a second fan.

“You are the queen of everything, such a vision of beauty,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“This is incredible, iconic, fashionable, fabulous and everything amazing all rolled up into one costume. You are stunning,” wrote a fourth fan.