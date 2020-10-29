NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Get Joel Embiid For Four Veterans & Three Draft Picks, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

In a recently published list of trade ideas, Bleacher Report suggested that the Dallas Mavericks could add a third top-tier player to their lineup by trading for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

According to the outlet’s Zach Buckley, Sixers general manager Elton Brand recently suggested that he has no plans to move either Embiid or Ben Simmons, as he would rather make trades that would “complement” the two young superstars better. However, Buckley noted that Philadelphia might not have the assets to make such a deal happen without having to move one of the two top stars. He pointed out that Tobias Harris and Al Horford might “require multiple sweeteners” to convince rival teams to take on their large salaries and that Josh Richardson might not have the star power to be the centerpiece of a high-profile trade.

For its hypothetical deal, Buckley recommended a transaction that would allow the Mavericks to acquire Embiid and backup forward Mike Scott, with the Sixers getting guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry, and Jalen Brunson, forward/center Dwight Powell, the Mavs’ No. 18 and No. 31 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, and their first-round choice in the 2025 draft. Such a move, as noted, would allow the Mavericks to get the third star player they are reportedly seeking in the offseason.

As explained, Embiid has the potential to help Dallas improve its “historically efficient” offense, which is currently anchored by second-year guard/forward Luka Doncic and big man Kristaps Porzingis. He added that the 26-year-old could also help the Mavericks improve their defense, which was only ranked 18th out of 30 teams in the 2019-20 season.

“After watching the jumbo-sized Los Angeles Lakers take home the title, Dallas could see enough mobility and shooting between Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis to think this twin-tower model might work (even if the injury risks are significant). Mike Scott would be a money-matcher, but he could also help replace some of the outgoing shooting.”

Kim Klement / Getty Images

Talking about how Philadelphia could benefit from the transaction, Buckley wrote that Simmons could “run wild” as he controls an offense with the right amount of spacing. Hardaway and Curry were both prolific and efficient from long range in the 2019-20 campaign, with both men averaging more than two three-pointers and shooting at least 39 percent from beyond the arc. The Bleacher Report writer added that Powell could thrive on the pick-and-roll while playing alongside Simmons, while Brunson could come off the bench for the Australian point guard.

The aforementioned trade idea is not the only one to involve Embiid in recent days. Last week, Bleacher Report suggested a deal that would send the former No. 3 overall pick to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Paul George.