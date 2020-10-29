Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Smolders In Sexy Red Lingerie Set That Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage

Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko posted a new smoldering photo to social media site Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, in which she stunned in a red lingerie set that put her voluptuous cleavage on display.

The two-piece lingerie set included a sexy bra and high-waisted bottoms. The bra featured thin straps securing it across her shoulders while a pair of tiny bows sat at the base of the straps. The cups were decorated in a lacy material that featured intricate designs and a third bow in the middle. The top dipped low on her chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage. The bottoms were made of a slightly transparent upper layer that rose to Anastasiya’s belly button and contoured to the curves of her narrow waist and hips. A darker red material extended from halfway down through the rest of the garment and included a lace embellishment across the front similar to that on the top half of the set.

Anastasiya accessorized with a pretty pair of dangling earrings and wore her blond tresses in a blown-out style that was swept over the top of her head and billowed out to the sides and down her back.

The snap was taken in front of what appeared to be a white trailer home. Anastasiya was featured in the forefront of the frame in front of a long, rectangular window. She was photographed from thigh-level up and posed with one hip popped to the side. The position drew attention to the curves of her lower body and midsection. Anastasiya let her arms rest at her sides and pushed them slightly inwards to emphasize her enviable cleavage. A birthmark could be seen along her toned tummy. The model sent a sultry gaze directly toward the photographer with a slight smile playing across her closed lips.

In the caption of the post, Anastasiya told her 11.7 million followers to check out her friend and Australian surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey. The photo earned over 30,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Anastasiya’s fans gushed over her gorgeous physique in their comments while others resorted to emoji to express their reactions. Some reported back after following Anastasiya’s instructions to follow her friend’s Instagram page.

“You look beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment, adding several heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“Dazzling figure,” another follower complimented the model.

“Your physique is super,” one more fan chimed in.