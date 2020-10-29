Anastasiya Kvitko Shares Photo Of Friend Ellie-Jean Coffey In A Sexy Red Lingerie Set

Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko posted a new smoldering photo to Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, in which her friend, Ellie-Jean Coffey, stunned in a red lingerie set that put her voluptuous cleavage on display.

The two-piece set included a sexy bra and high-waisted bottoms. The top featured thin straps that secured across her shoulders while a pair of tiny bows sat at the base of the straps. The cups were accented with a lacy material that had intricate designs and a third bow in the middle. The top dipped low on her chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage. The bottoms consisted of a slightly sheer upper layer that rose to Ellie-Jean’s navel and contoured to the curves of her slim waist and shapely hips. A darker red material extended from halfway down through the rest of the garment and included a lace embellishment across the front, similar to that on the top half of the set.

Ellie-Jean accessorized with a pretty pair of dangling earrings and wore her blond tresses in a blown-out style that was swept over the top of her head. Her locks billowed out to the sides and down her back.

The snap was taken in front of what appeared to be a white trailer. Ellie-Jean was featured in the center of the frame in front of a long rectangular window. She was photographed from the thighs up and posed with one hip popped out to the side. The position drew attention to the curves of her lower body and midsection. She let her arms rest at her sides and pushed them slightly inward to emphasize her enviable cleavage. A birthmark could be seen along her toned tummy. The model sent a sultry gaze directly toward the photographer with a slight smile playing across her closed lips.

In the caption, Anastasiya told her 11.7 million followers to check out her friend, who is an Australian surfer. The photo earned over 30,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing platform. Many of Anastasiya’s fans gushed over her friend’s gorgeous physique in their comments while others resorted to emoji to express their feelings. Some reported back after following Anastasiya’s instructions to follow Ellie-Jean’s Instagram page.

“You look beautiful,” one user wrote in their message, adding several heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“Dazzling figure,” complimented another follower.

“Your physique is super,” one more fan told Ellie-Jean.