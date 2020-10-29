Evgeniya Lvovna Gets Pulses Racing In Tiny Bikini With Cut Outs That Leave Little To The Imagination

Instagram model Evgeniya Lvovna got her followers’ pulses racing on Wednesday, October 28, with a new double-snap post that featured her in a tiny bikini that included skin-revealing cut-outs.

The model wore a red two-piece swimsuit in the photos that were taken in Malibu, California, according to the geotag on the post. The top included string ties around the neck and rib cage and two pieces of fabric across the chest that were secured in the middle with additional thin strips of material. A large cut-out could be seen in the middle of Evgeniya’s chest that teased a bit of cleavage.

The bottoms were racier in nature with a cut-out at the pelvis that left plenty of skin exposed. They also featured string ties that rose high on her hips and put her lower body on display. The strings were tied in a bow over the front of the suit while the strip of fabric covering the space between her legs pinched in along the outsides and left little covered.

Evgeniya completed the beach look with a red-and-gold headband that she wore wrapped around her head at the forehead. She styled her long, brunette waves loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders to her waist. Evgeniya accessorized with a couple of necklaces of varying lengths.

The photos were taken in a breathtaking outdoor location that overlooked the ocean below and featured rolling red hills and rocky structures in the background. Evgeniya stood on a structure that extended above a small, isolated beach below. In the first snap, she posed with one hand on her hip and the other arm placed across her head while she looked off toward a distant point. She raised one leg out in front of her, drawing attention to her curvy lower body. The position also elongated Evgeniya’s tight abdomen.

In the second slide, Evgeniya kept her leg in the same position and placed both hands to the headband while she gazed off in the opposite direction. Her hair flowed out behind her.

In the caption of the post, the model told her 1.2 million followers that she was showing them her side profiles. She also tagged the photographer behind the shoot, Matt Marcheski. The photo earned more than 35,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Evgeniya’s followers left messages in which they gushed over her sexy physique and miniscule bikini.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.