La La Anthony Reveals Serious Curves In A Sheer Monokini At The Beach

The 'Power' star hit the the sand in a bold one-piece.

La La Anthony revealed her jaw dropping curves in a sizzling photo posted to Instagram on October 28. The sexy snap showed the 39-year-old mom of one defying her age as she strut along the white sand at the beach in a sheer monokini.

The Power star wowed in the patterned one-piece, which featured cut-outs either side of her torso to highlight her slim waist. It featured a deep halter-neck plunge to show off her tanned décolletage with a see-through piece of material over her flat tummy and white slips across the top and bottom.

The bold swimwear was high-cut at the hips to show off her toned legs and appeared to mix animal prints in different colors, including black-and-white zebra and yellow leopard.

La La let her long textured hair cascade over her left shoulder as it blew slightly in the breeze and rocked large tortoise shell sunglasses by Eyechic. She tagged the brand on the photo alongside swimwear designer Keva J Swimwear.

The Think Like A Man actress showed off her super long manicure and accessorized with a stack of yellow bracelets on her right wrist.

She captioned the snap with two smiley face emoji wearing sunglasses. She strut in front of the clear ocean with several red surfboards lined up on the sand with another stretch of coastline miles in the distance.

It’s thought the picture was taken during La La’s recent trip to a tropical private island to celebrate close friend Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday on October 21, which has received some backlash online.

But despite the criticism Kim’s faced, the comments section was flooded with praise from her almost 11 million followers.

“Strong black woman walking like a Queen,” one fan commented.

“Yaaaaaaaaas come thru Lala work mama,” another wrote with a fire emoji.

“@lala Absolutely stunning!” a third said with two fire symbols.

“@lala is playing on her own league,” another comment read.

The Instagram update has received over 1,670 likes and 214,000-plus likes.

La La previously set pulses racing last month when she seductively grazed her thigh while wearing a white high-waisted bikini in another hot social media upload. She stood in front of a large crane for two photos, which were taken from a low angle to exaggerate her stunning curves.

The upload got a lot of attention from famous faces. Kim, Gabrielle Union, Adrienne Bailon, and Megan Thee Stallion were amongst those who liked or commented on the photo.