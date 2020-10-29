Sasha Ferro Stuns In Skimpy Bikini For Sizzling New Instagram Video

Sasha Ferro wowed her fans around the world with a sizzling Instagram video. In the new post shared on Wednesday, October 28, the Argentine model rocked a sexy bikini set outdoors.

In the update, Sasha was enjoying a sunny day at the beach in her scanty swimwear. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Miami. At the beginning of the clip, the babe was seen walking confidently on the fine, white sand, moving closer to the camera. The slow-mo part showed a nice look at her killer figure.

The next segment featured Sasha holding onto a rope as she looked straight into the camera while playing with her hair. She also stood sideways with one knee bent. This time, both of her hands were holding the rope as if to balance herself as flaunted her curves.

Several tattoos adorned her body. The inks suited her nicely that she did not need any other body jewelry.

Sasha wore a gold-colored two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted tiny cups that failed to fully cover her breasts. However, the garment was fully-lined, which obscured her nipples from exposure. The plunging neckline displayed a nice look at her cleavage. A pair of striped sheer straps were tied into a bow in the center of the swimwear.

The matching bottoms that she sported featured a thick waistband that hugged her hips, highlighting her flat stomach. An O-ring connected the piece. The thong’s high-cut design helped elongate her toned legs.

Sasha left her blond hair untied all-throughout the reel. Her shoulder-length strands fell over her shoulders and down her back. The only accessory she wore was a ring.

In the caption, Sasha wrote a greeting and an inspirational message for her fans, adding emoji in the post.

In less than a day of being live on the social media site, the post has been watched over 74,200 times. It also earned more than 28,900 likes and over 250 comments. Online admirers flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments and praise. Others were satisfied with dropping a string of emoji to express their thoughts about the video.

“You look incredible in this reel! You are a natural on camera, and you are blessed with beauty and a banging body,” one of her fans wrote.

“Wow! You are a sight to behold. The views looked inferior next to you. I like your tats, by the way. Planning to get a palm tree just like yours,” commented another follower.

“Who is the man behind the shots and videos? He is one lucky guy to be able to witness your beauty up close,” added a third admirer.