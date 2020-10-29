Vanessa Hudgens Wears A Tight Black Dress With Over-The-Knee Socks To Celebrate Halloween

Vanessa Hudgens wore a tight, black dress with over-the-knee socks in a new Instagram video where she sang a happy song for her 39.4 million followers in celebration of Halloween. The former Disney Channel superstar appeared thrilled that the spooky holiday was fast approaching and her fans adored her enthusiasm, hitting the “like” button the post over 623,000 times thus far.

Vanessa sang a song from The Nightmare Before Christmas titled “This Is Halloween.” The tune, with music and lyrics by Danny Elfman, and introduced the town’s Halloween-centered lifestyle at the beginning of the iconic Tim Burton film that was released in 1993.

She appeared to have on a velvet outfit. The neckline was cut very low in the front and showed off her decollete. The dress was a stark black color and secured in the front with button closures that matched the same tone of the garment. The short skirt appeared to have an asymmetrical bottom. It skimmed the tops of Vanessa toned thighs.

The actress, who became a superstar after appearing in the High School Musical trio of films, paired the outfit with black and neon green over-the-knee socks.

For accessories, Vanessa wore fuzzy cat ears atop her head and a thick collar to which large silver hoops were attached that jiggled when she bounced. Little bats flew out of her eyes via a filter, which added to the spooky feel of her costume. The video seemed to have been filmed in the actress’s living room. A white sofa was seen behind Vanessa. On the wall behind the furniture, wallpaper in a stunning pattern was visible. Her two tiny pups, who wore their own costumes, lay atop the couch.

She jumped about in the video, and clearly expressed her joy for what she has claimed is her favorite time of the year. She began posting images of herself in various costumes beginning October 1 as seen here.

In the caption of the clip, Vanessa shared her excitement that she would be the host of a live Halloween event on Saturday.

Vanessa’s fans jumped at the chance to tell her how much they adored her love of the spooky day.

“Damn! I suddenly really felt like watching a High School Musical marathon,” remarked one follower.

“Woohoo, the news is out! See you there bb,” wrote a second fan.

“I’m so excited! Catch me watching at work,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Anyone would think you like Halloween lol,” joked a fourth fan.